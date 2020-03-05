Match 18: Rain the Likely Winner as Zalmi Take on Gladiators

After a one-sided contest that saw Islamabad United defeat Lahore Qalandars by a record-breaking 71 runs, we are likely to witness another match marred by rain.

It has been raining constantly in Rawalpindi and there is a forecast for rain throughout the day, meaning that it is highly unlikely that the match will go on as scheduled.

If the match is abandoned, both teams will share a point each. The two teams are currently ranked at 4th and 5th on the points table.

Match Details

Date Thursday, 5th March 2020 Time 7:00 pm PST Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Head-to-Head

It is the El-Classico of PSL and Quetta has a 8-6 winning record against Peshawar with one game ending without yielding a result. In the previous outing earlier this season, Zalmi defeated the Gladiators with ease.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi:

Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (WK), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Darren Sammy (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Khurram Manzoor, Sarfraz Ahmed (C, WK), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan

Players to Lookout For

Peshawar Zalmi:

Wahab Riaz hasn’t had the impact he’s used to having in PSL. He needs to step up his game to increase his team’s chances of winning against strong teams.

Quetta Gladiators:

Having tried Ahmed Shehzad and Ahsan Ali, Quetta can now resort to the services of Khurram Manzoor, who has a proven track record of pinch-hitting in the Powerplay overs.

