Realme Band Takes on Xiaomi’s Mi Band At a Lower Price

Realme, along with its Realme 6 series, launched its first fitness band in India today. The BBK-owned OEM had already revealed almost all the specifications beforehand. Hence, none of these specifications come as a surprise.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the smartwatch is reminiscent of the Honor Band 3. The only difference is the plain silicone straps (Honor Band has grilled silicone straps). It does not immediately stick out in the crowd of wearables, yet the design is reasonable. The watch is available in three colors: Olive, Yellow, and Black.

It comes with a 0.96” color display with 80 x 160px resolution. The display is large enough to accommodate 64 letters, which means it can display longer notifications as compared to other fitness bands.

The display has a flat protective glass that extends to the TPU wrist band. It is made to be wear and tear resistant for daily use. The band also comes with a single utility button at the bottom of the display for scrolling through the menu and switching between modes.

Features

The Realme Band comes with a number of activity trackers such as walking, cycling, running, hiking, climbing, yoga, fitness, and even cricket. It also sports a heart rate and calorie tracker.

Like every other band, it is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. It can connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth and can show notifications for calls, messages, and other selected apps via the SmartLink Application. The application displays texts from Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and SMS, as well as allows you to set one of the 5 default watch faces.

Other than this, the Realme band auto supports sleep tracking and has a pedometer as well. Moreover, it reminds you to stay active and drink water regularly.

Battery and Pricing

The band packs a 90 mAh battery that provides a 10 days battery life with heartrate monitoring enabled. To charge it, you can pull the one part of the band of the device to reveal a USB-A plug. Hence, it can be plugged into any old school port to charge without needing cables or adaptors.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme band will be available in India for $20.5 by 9th March.