Shahid Afridi Fulfils His Promise to the Female Athlete

Shahid Afridi has once again won the hearts of millions by helping a differently-abled athlete, whose mother had requested him to arrange a source of living for her and her husband.

Sajida Bibi, a Special Olympics gold medal winner, cannot speak, however, she has been making Pakistan proud at the international stage with her tennis skills. A few days back, her mother’s video went viral in which she talked about her financial problems while urging Afridi to help her family.

پاکستان کے لیئے آپ کی کامیابی فخر کا باعث ہے ۔

شاہدہ آفریدی فاونڈیشن صحت، تعلیم اور پانی کے حصول کے لیئے کام کرتی ہے مگر میرا یہ وعدہ ہے کہ میں خود ذاتی طور پر آپ کی مدد دو دن میں کروں گا ۔

ان شاء اللہ ۔ https://t.co/QHstpwZPLp — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 1, 2020

The former Pakistan captain was quick to respond to her call and promised to help them in two days’ time. A sports journalist, Ali Hasan, has confirmed that the star all-rounder has delivered on his promise by helping the needy family.

In his video, Sajida Bibi’s excitement can be seen as she explains her feelings through gestures.

