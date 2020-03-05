Vivo S6 Will Launch With 5G Support in March

In 2019, we saw a number of Smartphones with 5G support. However, most of them belonged to the flagship tier and were too expensive for the average consumer. Analysts were expecting a more widespread adoption of 5G in the middle tier smartphones in 2020, and it looks like they were right.

Recently, China News Network, via its official Weibo account, unveiled a timeline of upcoming 5G smartphone launches. Other than Oppo Find X2, Huawei P40 series, Realme X50 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro, the post detailed that Vivo was all geared up to launch its first S-series 5G smartphone, i.e., Vivo S6.

If the news is to be believed, Vivo will be shifting another line-up to 5G networking. However, the pricing will most likely be higher as compared to previously launched Vivo S-series smartphones.

Since the starting price for the Vivo S5 is roughly $380, Vivo S6 will most likely cross the $450 mark. Nevertheless, considering support for 5G, this seems plausible.

Other than this, details regarding the Vivo S6’s design and internals are not known yet, but since the smartphone is due to launch in less than a month, more leaks and rumors will come our way soon. Stay tuned for more updates.