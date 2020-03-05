Xiaomi Pakistan Organizes Mi Fan Meetup in Lahore

Over the past few years, Xiaomi Pakistan has widened its range of stores and services in nearly every metropolitan city of Pakistan and it’s also working rigorously to expand its network to entire Pakistan in the future. Insha’Allah that day is not too far when Xiaomi Pakistan will have its own Mi Exclusive store in almost every big city of Pakistan.

So far Xiaomi Pakistan has hosted many successful Mi fan meetups yet most of these events only took place in Lahore. But this year, Xiaomi Pakistan has decided to give an opportunity to Mi fans from other cities as well to express their love and support by ensuring their participation in Mi fan meetups and winning Xiaomi products.

Next Stop

After the successful Mi fan meetup in Packages Mall, Lahore which took place on 29th Feb, Xiaomi is now planning its next stop, because Xiaomi Pakistan has decided to surprise its fans and followers from all over Pakistan.

This time, Xiaomi has shortlisted 3 major cities of Pakistan for their future meetups including Karachi, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

The dates of future meetups are yet to be confirmed. So be ready Mi fans! And attend all the Mi fan meetups to participate in different fun activates and try to win exciting Xiaomi Products.

The motivation behind this decision was purely based on building community and addressing the fan base of different cities.

Smartlink Technologies and Xiaomi have achieved many milestones since the emergence of Xiaomi in the Pakistani market.