6th Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Pakistan

Another Coronavirus case has been confirmed from Karachi, as an elderly man tested positive on Thursday evening. With this confirmation, the total number of cases from Sindh has jumped to three and overall six in the country.

The latest development was shared by the Federal Health Minister, Dr. Zafar Mirza. Taking to Twitter last night, Mirza said that the 69-year-old man had returned from Iran on February 25 and was among the patients under observation.

The patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of, he added.

236/ 6th case of #coronavirus in Pakistan is confirmed. The patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 5, 2020

He is being kept in an isolation ward of a private hospital of Karachi, he added.

As a preventive measure, the Sindh health department, on the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has shifted the family members of the patient in an isolation ward. Those who were in contact with Iran-returned people are also being screened.

Since the contagious disease attacks people with weaker immune systems, like the elderly and children. Thus, for the safety of the students, all educational institutions in the province have been closed till March 13.