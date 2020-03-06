Excise Dept Will Now Use SMS Service for Token Taxes in Punjab

In a bid to remind people to pay taxes, the excise department has contracted the services of mobile phone companies to send text reminders to car owners (defaulters) of token tax.

In the first stage, these messages will be sent to 100,000 vehicle owners and the defaulters won’t be fined till the end of this month.

The E&T department has also sent letters for tax collection on 32,000 cars registered by the government, semi-government departments, as well as private companies. In a bid to collect tax, these departments and firms have been visited by Excise officials.

Punjab police are the biggest defaulters when it comes to token tax in government departments with 1,768 vehicles, followed by Rescue 1122 with 357 vehicles. As mentioned before, the E&T department has started a huge operation against token tax defaulters with officers visiting various departments.

For more accurate information, data on registered cars has been gathered, from which those 32,000 vehicles were listed. The task of collecting tax from the departments has been assigned to the Motor Registration Authorities (MRA) by the Lahore Motor Branch Director.

