Islamabad Gets New App That Makes Public Offices a Thing of the Past

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, has announced the official launch of ‘City Islamabad’ app.

The all-in-one app is up and can be downloaded for all android devices from the Google Play Store.

An iOS version of the mobile app will also be available within the next few weeks.

While speaking to media, the DC Islamabad said that this app will prove to be a blessing for the citizens of Islamabad, as they won’t have to stand in long queues outside public offices to get their issues resolved.

Through this app, he said, people could register their vehicles, apply for any type of license, and get their domiciles.

Going into the details, Hamza Shafqaat said that citizens could apply for birth or death certificates of their loved ones, can get their driving or weapon licenses delivered at home through this app.

Moreover, the people of Islamabad can get minute-by-minute updates on the traffic situation in the city through Islamabad Traffic Police Radio Channel available on this app.

Promising to release the iOS version soon, the Deputy Commissioner vowed to make further improvements, the addition of more facilities over time.