Oppo’s Camera Focused Find X2 & X2 Pro Offer Better Specs Than Galaxy S20

Many major manufacturers were expected to showcase their new products at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February and perhaps one of the most awaited one was Oppo’s event. Unfortunately, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus concerns and the Oppo event was moved to an online global launch on the 6th of March. The Oppo Watch and Find series was expected to be launched today but the Watch’s event has been postponed and will be revealed on a later date.

For now, let’s look at the Oppo Find X2.

Design & Display

Showing off some premium materials, the X2 series will be available in two finishes – Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic. As the name suggests, the former will be using a glass construction while the latter will have a smooth textured ceramic finish.

Both phones come with an “Ultra Vision” Screen; a 6.7-inch AMOLED display sporting 1440p Quad HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 120Hz refresh rate is available at both FHD and QHD resolution. Something still not available in Samsung’s S20 series of flagships.

Camera

The Find X2 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back with Oppo claiming (Entry-Level) DSLR level capability.

As far as the optics are concerned, the main camera is a 48MP unit with large 1/1.4-inch sensor size. There is a new All-Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF technology which basically allows each pixel to become a focal point. This allows for quicker focusing with a 97% success rate of first-time focus, even in low light conditions.

The ultrawide is also a 48MP sensor, providing a 120-degree field-of-view. The ultra-wide camera can also double as a macro camera, allowing close-up shots as close as 3cm to the subject. Then there is a telephoto lens and a 13MP periscope camera. It improves on the already available 10X zoom and now offers 60x digital zoom as well along with OIS.

The Find X2, on the other hand, does share the main 48MP sensor but the ultra-wide angle lens uses a 12MP sensor and only a 13MP telephoto lens.

The front-facing camera on both devices is a 32MP sensor.

Performance

Coming with top of the line specifications, the X2 series boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Both variants have 12GB RAM as standard and the X2 comes with 256GB base internal storage whereas the X2 Pro comes with 512GB.

Battery & Availability

While both devices have support for SuperVOOC 2.0 65W charging, the X2 comes with a 4200mAh battery while the X2 Pro manages to cram in a slightly larger 4260mAh battery.

The Find X2 series will go on sale in Europe starting from early May with the Find X2 Pro priced at 1,199 Euros (~PKR 207,971) and the Find X2 at 999 Euros (~PKR 173,280). There’s no word on official availability in Pakistan yet.

Oppo Find X2 Specifications