PCB Has Taken These Steps to Ensure Fans’ Health & Safety During PSL

The fans attending the PSL 2020 fixtures at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have access to top-class first aid facilities as the Punjab Government has set up a 20-bed temporary hospital on the ground floor of the National Hockey Stadium.

The 32-staff hospital, which is approximately 200 meters away from the stadium, will be operational till 23rd March, a day after the PSL 2020 final, and its operations are being looked after by General Hospital.

The staff includes five doctors – a senior general physician, a general physician, a heart specialist, an orthopedic and an eye-specialist – and 12 paramedical staff.

The temporary hospital is equipped with an operation theater, a laboratory for tests, a pharmacy and a rescue ambulance. For the convenience of the fans, the medical services and the medicine are free of cost.

Such facilities are also available at the other venues where the PSL 2020 matches are being staged.

National Stadium Karachi

A six-bed temporary hospital has also been set-up in Karachi at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre, which is adjacent to the National Stadium.

The temporary hospital has been put in place by Sindh Government and includes a mini operation theater, a pharmacy, a laboratory and equipment for X-ray scans.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

A three-bed temporary hospital has also been set-up at ARID University near the Pindi Cricket Stadium to provide first aid to the fans coming in for the PSL 2020 matches in Rawalpindi.

The hospital has a staff of 10 doctors and four nurses and is run by Punjab Government. Similarly, during the Multan leg of the PSL 2020, a 10-bed temporary hospital was established inside the Multan Cricket Stadium.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer has said that the fans’ safety is their foremost priority:

Having medical facilities of such a calibre available for the cricket fans is perfectly in line with the PCB and Government’s policies of keeping the fans’ health and safety at the forefront. The PCB too has a duty of care towards the fans coming to watch the PSL 2020 fixtures and it is collaborating with local authorities across the country to ensure all necessary steps are being taken to provide fans a safe environment.

Emergency Contact Numbers

Lahore:

Rescue 1122 – Contact number: 1122

Dr. Rana Shafiq – Contact number: 03334232315

Karachi:

Dr. Kamran Saeed Rizvi – Contact number: 03332220760

Rawalpindi:

Dr. Khalid Janjua – Contact number: 03005151964