Match 19: Kings Face Sultans in a Top of Table Clash

It’s a Friday and it means that today’s match will start at 8:00 pm instead of 7:00 pm. Table-toppers, Multan Sultans, will take on Karachi Kings at Gadaffi Stadium Lahore.
Karachi have gained some momentum after the early hiccups and are now a strong team to reckon with. Multan have also been a really compact unit and they will take some stopping tonight.
Without further ado, let’s have a look at the match details and probable playing XIs:
Match Details
|Date
|Friday, 6th March 2020
|Time
|8:00 pm PST
|Venue
|Gadaffi Stadium Lahore
Head-to-Head
The two teams have already met once in this year’s tournament, in which Multan Sultans thrashed Karachi Kings by a huge margin on 52 runs. This was Multan’s only win against Karachi after 3 losses and a no-result.
Playing XI
Karachi Kings:
Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (WK), Imad Wasim (C), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Umer Khan
Multan Sultans:
Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan
Players to Lookout For
Karachi Kings:
Alex Hales has been more consistent than Babar Azam this season and fans would be hoping for another stunning show from the England batsman.
Multan Sultans:
Zeeshan Ashraf was a wild card pick for Multan Sultans and he will be itching to prove a point and press for national selection.
Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.