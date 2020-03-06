PSL 2020: PCB to Offer 30% Discounts to Female Fans on Women’s Day

The women buyers will be awarded 30% off on the tickets for the VVIP, VIP and Premium category enclosures for the last 11 PSL 2020 group matches, which run from 7-15 March. The tickets can be purchased from the TCS outlets.

PCB Director – Commercial, Babar Hamid, said:

Women are an integral part of any society and play an enormous role in its development.

“The PCB being a responsible organization has decided to use the PSL 2020 platform to celebrate the women of our country and create awareness regarding the issues surrounding gender gap and to make our society more inclusive”, he further added.

On International Women’s Day, PCB will also be honoring Olympics swimmer, Kiran Khan, and Sarah Mahboob, Pakistan’s number-one ranked tennis player, for their services through the Hamaray Heroes platform.

Kiran, also known as ‘golden girl’, represented Pakistan at the age of just 13 in the Commonwealth Games 2002 in Manchester, England. She has been recognized by the World Olympians Associations for serving Pakistan in multiple Olympic events and is a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s civilian award.

Over the course of her career, Kiran has bagged 327 national gold medals and 47 medals in international competition.

Sarah is the first woman tennis player from Pakistan to secure qualification in the main draw of an International Tennis Federation’s tournament – a feat that she achieved in 2010. In 2004, she became the youngest-ever Pakistan national champion, at the age of only 14, and the right-handed player is currently top-ranked in Pakistan.