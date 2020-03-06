Punjab Introduces First Ever Literacy Policy

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has introduced the first-ever Literary Policy, confirmed the Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Social Welfare Raja Basharat.

Formally known as ‘Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education (LNFBE) Policy’, it aims to achieve a 100% literacy rate in Punjab by 2030.

Under the policy, the government will undertake numerous public-private partnership projects to provide out-of-school children in distant areas easy access to education.

The Literacy policy was launched by Raja Basharat in the presence of Minister for LNFBE, Raja Rashid Hafeez, and Secretary, Sumaira Samad.

Some other prominent characteristics of the policy are:

Establishment of a directorate to monitor the progress under the initiative

Launch of a comprehensive movement to increase the literacy rate

Enforce education plans at schools throughout the province to achieve 100% literacy rate

Invite international organizations to set up their institutes in the province

Remove impediments to facilitate educationists and experts

Punjab has taken lead by introducing the LIteracy policy. Achieving a 100% literacy rate remains the top priority of the government, claimed Raja Basharat.