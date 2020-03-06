Punjab to Appoint 10,000 Police Officers

Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, has approved in principle to appoint over ten thousand police officers to fill the vacant post. This was decided in a provincial cabinet meeting on Friday, said Punjab Information Minister, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan in a press conference in Lahore.

Chauhan said that during the meeting, CM Buzdar was briefed on how the shortage of police force creates hurdles in active patrolling and vigilance duties. Taking notice of the issue, he approved in principle to make appointments. The concerned authorities have been ordered to follow due procedures.

Moreover, the provincial government has also allocated a hefty budget of Rs. 49 billion for the police department. This budget will be disbursed in phases for the overhauling of Punjab police, he said.

It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.