Sky Above Lahore & Burewala is Fatally Dangerous for Flights

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has declared the airspace between Burewala and Lahore highly dangerous for flight operations for the next few days.

The Met Department issued a warning on Thursday, predicting typhoons in the adjoining areas of Lahore and Islamabad. The surrounding area of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport is also expected to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

The Met Office warned all airlines and pilots to avoid using the said airspace for flight operations. As a result, the aviation authority has diverted several Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad.

On Thursday, two local flights from Karachi, PA-404 and ER-524, were redirected to Islamabad due to bad weather, whereas, the Lahore-bound flight from Jeddah, SV-738, was also diverted to the federal capital.

Moreover, two flights were stopped from departing the airport due to unsupportive weather conditions.

As per the weather forecast, torrential rains and thunderstorms are expected in the upper parts of Punjab till Saturday night.