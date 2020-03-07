Azhar, Elliot and Zainab Make a Hilarious Dubsmash of Mere Pass Tum Ho [Video]

Azhar Ali, Fakhr-e-Alam and Grant Elliot have had an enjoyable time during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 as all of you would have seen. Their new crime partner is none other than Zainab Abbas.

On his last day in the studio, Azhar Ali couldn’t think of a better song to make a video so he chose the most trendy song in Pakistan these days; Mere Pass Tum Ho.

You must have watched the hit drama serial and even if you haven’t, the video is going to make you laugh big time.

Here’s the video:

Now we all know that the former Kiwi all-rounder is a more than capable actor and he can definitely replace Humayun Saeed aka Danish in the next project.

Zainab Abbas also made a surprising entry in the video. The video series by these cricketing gurus is a must-watch and it will definitely crack you up.

