British Woman Credits a Huawei Smartphone for Saving Her Life

A British woman from Lancaster was saved thanks to a Huawei smartphone.

Beth McDermott, a 42-year-old, lives alone and had an accident at home. She tripped and fell from a flight of stairs and hit her head which knocked her unconscious for three days.

When she woke up, she couldn’t move due to her injuries and due to rhabdomyolysis, a condition where damaged muscles break down rapidly and release myoglobin, it made it hard to move. If left untreated it can lead to kidney failure, which can be fatal.

The Huawei Y6 (2019) she had purchased three days ago was with her when she regained consciousness. She feared that the battery might have died after three days but was surprised to see that it still had 50% left. Thus, she managed to call emergency services and was picked up by the ambulance and successfully recovered within a week.

She said:

It was the most horrible experience of my life. I can’t believe I’m still alive. I wouldn’t be if it weren’t for that phone. I wasn’t expecting it to work at all but it still had 50 per cent battery life. I couldn’t believe it had lasted so long.

Before this, she had an iPhone 6 which is notorious for having a short battery life and would certainly not have survived for 3 days while she was unconscious.