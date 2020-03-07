Infinix Launches Bezelless S5 Pro With Pop Up Selfie Camera for Rs. 20,000

Chinese phone maker Infinix is known for producing Smartphones with decent specifications that are affordable for the masses. The company has now launched a successor to last year’s Infinix S5 with upgrades to the display and camera quality as well.

Design and Display

The Infinix S5 Pro has a 6.5-inch full-screen display with no notches or punch-hole cutouts thanks to its pop-up selfie camera, similar to the Redmi K20 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The display has FHD+ resolution, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 394 ppi pixel density.

The back has a vertically aligned triple camera setup in the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor just above the Infinix icon.

Internals and Storage

The phone is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 SoC that includes an octa-core processor with Cortex A53 cores. These are coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable with a microSD card.

The Infinix S5 Pro will boot Android 10 out of the box with XOS 5.5 on top.

Cameras

The biggest upgrade that the S5 Pro brings over its predecessor is its camera quality. It now has a 48-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor unit, and an additional camera lens dedicated for low light photography.

The pop-up front camera is a 32-megapixel shooter that can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The battery compartment is home to a 4,000 mAh cell that can be charged via a microUSB port. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging available on the device so it could take up to 2-2.5 hours to charge from o to 100%.

The Infinix S5 Pro will go for sale in India first for only $135.

Infinix S5 Pro Specifications