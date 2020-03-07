Kamran Akmal Sets a New PSL Record

Peshawar Zalmi’s wicket-keeper batsman, Kamran Akmal, has become the first player to score 1,500 runs in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history.
The right-handed opener got there in 53 innings at an average of 29.86 with 3 centuries and 9 fifties. Akmal has played all PSL seasons for Peshawar Zalmi mainly because he has been a true match-winner for his franchise.
The 38-year-old crossed the 1,500 runs mark earlier today in the match against Islamabad United. He scored 37 runs from 21 balls to set his team on the path of victory.
He is followed by veteran Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, who has amassed 1,295 runs in 45 innings. The Aussie has represented Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.
Here are the top 5 all-time leading run-scorers in PSL:
|Player
|Span
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|6s
|Kamran Akmal (PZ)
|2016-2020
|53
|1523
|107*
|29.86
|138.95
|3
|9
|76
|SR Watson (IU, QG)
|2016-2020
|45
|1295
|91*
|31.58
|136.60
|0
|8
|77
|Babar Azam (IU, KK)
|2016-2020
|39
|1230
|78
|34.16
|116.69
|0
|11
|20
|Ahmed Shehzad (MS, QG)
|2016-2020
|42
|1077
|99
|26.92
|120.33
|0
|9
|32
|L Ronchi (IU)
|2018-2020
|30
|1002
|94*
|37.11
|165.89
|0
|10
|49
Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.