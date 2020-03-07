Kamran Akmal Sets a New PSL Record

Peshawar Zalmi’s wicket-keeper batsman, Kamran Akmal, has become the first player to score 1,500 runs in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history.

The right-handed opener got there in 53 innings at an average of 29.86 with 3 centuries and 9 fifties. Akmal has played all PSL seasons for Peshawar Zalmi mainly because he has been a true match-winner for his franchise.

The 38-year-old crossed the 1,500 runs mark earlier today in the match against Islamabad United. He scored 37 runs from 21 balls to set his team on the path of victory.

ALSO READ

Misbah Reveals Whether Sarfaraz Ahmed Will Play the T20 World Cup

He is followed by veteran Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, who has amassed 1,295 runs in 45 innings. The Aussie has represented Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

Here are the top 5 all-time leading run-scorers in PSL:

Player Span Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 6s Kamran Akmal (PZ) 2016-2020 53 1523 107* 29.86 138.95 3 9 76 SR Watson (IU, QG) 2016-2020 45 1295 91* 31.58 136.60 0 8 77 Babar Azam (IU, KK) 2016-2020 39 1230 78 34.16 116.69 0 11 20 Ahmed Shehzad (MS, QG) 2016-2020 42 1077 99 26.92 120.33 0 9 32 L Ronchi (IU) 2018-2020 30 1002 94* 37.11 165.89 0 10 49

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.