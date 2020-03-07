Match 21: Gladiators Looking to End Winless Run Against Erratic Qalandars

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will be buzzing again tonight as the home team, Lahore Qalandars will take on defending champions, Quetta Gladiators for the second time this season.

The last time two teams met was a few matches ago when Ben Dunk smashed plenty of records as the hosts crushed the opposition with ease.

Fans would be hoping for a similar performance from their home team whereas Quetta will be itching to prove a point this time around.

Match Details

Date Saturday, 7th March 2020 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Head-to-Head

Sarfaraz XI have a 5-4 winning record against Lahore Qalandars. Sohail Akhtar’s men will be hoping to square things up while the Gladiators have plenty at stake in terms of the qualification scenarios.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), Sohail Akhtar (C), Samit Patel, Usman Shinwari, Sekugee Prasanna, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Faizan, Raja Farzan

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Khurram Manzoor, Sarfraz Ahmed (C, WK), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Abdul Nasir/Arish Ali Khan

Players to Lookout For

Lahore Qalandars:

Ben Dunk single-handedly won the match for Lahore Qalandars last time they met Quetta Gladiators and he will be hoping for a similar day out.

Quetta Gladiators:



Shane Watson has not been up to the mark this season, however, a big innings is not far away.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.