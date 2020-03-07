Match 20: Rain Presents Another Challenge for Ground Staff in IU vs. PZ Clash

It is a Super Saturday in terms of cricket and we are going to have a double-header today; Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators. The first match is scheduled in Rawalpindi whereas the second will be a home game for the Qalandars. Rain, however, will be the likely winner.

Both Islamabad and Peshawar are placed in the top 3 and this would be their chance to further strengthen their chances of making it to the play-offs.

Here are the match details:

Match Details

Date Saturday, 7th March 2020 Time 2:00 pm PST Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Head-to-Head

Shadab XI are slightly ahead with a winning record of 6-5 against Peshawar Zalmi. The two team’s previous match was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi.

Playing XI

Islamabad United:

Luke Ronchi (WK), Colin Munro, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Dale Steyn, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi:

Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (WK), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Wahab Riaz (C), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan

Players to Lookout For

Islamabad United:

Asif Ali has had starts but he hasn’t had the impact he used to have in the previous seasons. He will have to step up his game.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Lewis Gregory has been a useful addition to the Zalmi squad. He is not only a good bowler but a very powerful lower-order batsman.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.