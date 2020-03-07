Quetta Gladiators Announce Naseem Shah’s Replacement

Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood has been named as pacer Naseem Shah’s replacement, it was announced on Saturday.

Naseem has been advised five-day rest after the 17-year-old twisted his left ankle during the 5th March PSL 2020 fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi.

The replacement was approved by the event’s technical committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr. Sohail Saleem.

Naseem has a history of injuries which is why he hasn’t played any PSL season before this despite being drafted in from 2018 edition onwards by Quetta Gladiators.

Zahid Mehmood is an exceptional leg-spinner with performances on his back in recent domestic tournaments.