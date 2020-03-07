Uber is Considering Paying Drivers Affected by Coronavirus

Uber is thinking about paying its drivers that have been quarantined or diagnosed with the coronavirus, the ride-hailing service said in a statement yesterday.

Uber drivers have constantly complained about having to drive dozens of strangers every day with a lack of health insurance and benefits amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The situation has left a vast majority of drivers and delivery workers extremely anxious about their health and safety.

As a response, the company is now considering ways to compensate its drivers amidst the outbreak, although it doesn’t explain how it will do it. The statement says:

Our global team tasked with handling its response to the outbreak is exploring compensation for drivers who have been quarantined or diagnosed with coronavirus, whether independently, through a fund, or in partnership with peer companies.

The statement comes largely due to a letter sent by Virginia’s Senator Mark Warner expressing concern over how the company needs to take steps at better protecting its workers around the globe amidst the outbreak.

As of today, COVID 19, the coronavirus disease, has spread across 93 more countries and has claimed hundreds of lives outside of China including 14 cases reported in the US and more than 5 confirmed in Pakistan.