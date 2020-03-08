Ben Dunk Breaks His Own PSL Record for Most Sixes [Video]

Posted 5 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

Lahore Qalandars have now won two in two and they are truly back in the tournament. Another win or two might see them through to the play-offs. Getting there was transpired by none other than Ben Dunk, who smashed record number of sixes to get two crucial points for his team.

The left-handed Australian batsman turned up the heat yet again to break his own record for the most number of sixes in an innings in PSL history. He had hit 10 sixes against Quetta Gladiators a few days ago, and he hit 12 sixes today was a new PSL record.

Here are some of his sixes:

Just like last time, Dunk turned the game on its head, despite being behind the target for the most of Lahore Qalandars’ innings.

Dunk finished just one short of a well-deserved hundred, and he fittingly hit the winning six to seal it for the Qalandars. His blistering innings included 12 sixes and 3 fours at a strike rate of 247.50.

