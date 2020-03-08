Multan Sultans Become the First Team to Qualify for Play-Offs

Southern Punjab’s team, Multan Sultan, has made their fans proud by becoming the first team to qualify for the play-offs in 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Sultans collected two crucial points earlier today against Islamabad United in a rain-reduced match, winning the contest with ease, thanks to their bowlers and James Vince.

Shan Masood-led side is currently placed at the top of the table after just 7 matches with 11 points. Here’s how the updated PSL 2020 points table looks like after 22 matches:

Rank Team Mat W L T N/R P NRR 1 Multan Sultans (Q) 7 5 1 0 1 11 1.547 2 Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 3 0 1 9 -0.021 3 Islamabad United 9 3 5 0 1 7 0.259 4 Karachi Kings 6 3 2 0 1 7 -0.196 5 Quetta Gladiators 8 3 5 0 0 6 -1.052 6 Lahore Qalandars 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.167

Three other teams still have the choice to make it to the playoffs and the last few matches will mean plenty of business for all the teams, including Multan Sultans who will be hoping to finish the league stage on a high.

