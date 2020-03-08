Match 22: Disgruntled United Hoping to Get Crucial Points Against Sultans

Weekends are so much fun when its Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and we are going to have another exciting Sunday today with two matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The first of today’s matches is Multan Sultans vs. Islamabad United whereas the second match is slated between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 8th March 2020 Time 2:00 pm PST Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Head-to-Head

Multan Sultans have won 2 out of the 5 matches the two teams have played against each other. They will be hoping to make it 3-3 today.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Rohail Nazir, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan



Islamabad United:

Luke Ronchi (WK), Colin Munro, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Dale Steyn, Akif Javed

Players to Lookout For

Multan Sultans:

James Vince is a match-winner and he has to come into the playing XI. He can single-handedly win games for his side.

Islamabad United:



Shadab Khan has 3 half-centuries with the bat this season. His transformation as a strong top-order batsman has seen him among the top run-scorers of the tournament until now.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.