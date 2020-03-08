Match 23: Lahore Face Karachi in One of the Most Intense Rivalries of PSL

One of the most intense rivalries is back as Lahore Qalandars take on their arch-rivals Karachi Kings in today’s second match.

To stay in contention, Qalandars need to win all of their matches and hope that the other teams help them out in qualification, much like Pakistan. The home team will be pumped up following a thumping win over Quetta Gladiators last night, however, Karachi Kings will also be hoping to put a good show as their next match will be against the Qalandars in Karachi.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 8th March 2020 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Head-to-Head

Karachi Kings have enjoyed an upper hand against Lahore Qalandars in the 8 matches they have faced each other. Karachi have won 5 while Lahore are slightly behind with 3 wins.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), Sohail Akhtar (C), Samit Patel, Dilbar Hussain, Sekugee Prasanna, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Raja Farzan

Karachi Kings:

Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chadwick Walton (WK), Imad Wasim (C), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Umer Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan

Players to Lookout For

Lahore Qalandars:

Mohammad Hafeez finally looked like the senior player Lahore needs. He steadied the ship after two quick wickets on a square turner alongside Ben Dunk.

Karachi Kings:



Sharjeel Khan has started to provide quick starts to Karachi Kings and he has the ability to win games for his team.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.