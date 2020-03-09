Babar Azam Breaks Kohli, Gayle and Warner’s T20 Record

Pakistan’s batting sensation, Babar Azam, has been the mainstay of all the teams he has been representing in recent years. Whether its the national team, Karachi Kings or Somerset, Babar has been scoring plenty of runs and he has already made the cricketing legends his fans with his elegant strokeplay.

His textbook shots, even in the shortest format, have garnered praise from not just fans, but cricket experts across the globe as well.

His consistency can be gauged from the fact that his batting average in T20 cricket is the highest ever in the world. Even the mighty Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle or David Warner have averaged below him in their careers. The list comprises of players who have played at least 50 innings.

Here are the all-time top 10 highest batting averages in T20 cricket.

Sr. No. Player Country Innings Runs Average 1 Babar Azam Pakistan 134 4,703 42.75 2 KL Rahul India 118 4,076 42.02 3 Virat Kohli India 266 8,900 41.20 4 D’Arcy Short Australia 82 2,954 39.91 5 MS Dhoni India 283 6,621 39.88 6 Devon Conway New Zealand 68 2,221 39.66 7 Shaun Marsh Australia 182 6,124 38.75 8 Chris Gayle West Indies 396 13,296 38.20 9 David Warner Australia 279 9,218 37.93 10 HD Ackerman South Africa 55 1,811 37.72

The 25-years-old is in elite company, however, he will have to continue to score runs at a good average to stay atop the list.

The most astonishing numbers belong to Chris Gayle, who has maintained such a high average despite scoring over 13,000 runs in the shortest format.

What are your thoughts on Babar Azam’s stellar batting record? Let us know in the comments.

