Chinese Aid Against Locust Invasion Reaches Karachi

The first consignment of Chinese aid to Pakistan to tackle the growing incidents of locust attacks has reached Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to Chinese Consul General, Li Bijian, the first consignment comprises 50,000 liters of pesticides and 14 air-powered sprayers.

In the coming weeks, more batches of pesticides and air-powered sprayers will reach Pakistan, Li Bijian told news outlets.

From 23rd February to March 4th, a team of Chinese experts visited different regions of Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab most affected by the locust invasion.

The team gauged the damage caused by locusts and devised a comprehensive assistance and training scheme to tackle the problem.

Upon their return, the Chinese experts suggested their government to rapidly deploy disaster prevention materials such as pesticides, air-powered sprayers and monitoring devices to Pakistan.

Li Bijian said the Chinese government has only reciprocated Pakistan’s goodwill gesture during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last month, Pakistan sent an aircraft to China loaded with medical supplies such as N95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves, shoe covers, goggles, and hazmat suits.

Locust Invasion

Pakistan has been grappling with a locust invasion for some time now with different parts of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab affected by the menace.

Locust swarms have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of land and ripened crops, causing huge losses to farmers.

In February, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research imposed a national emergency over growing locust attacks all over Pakistan.

Via: Geo News