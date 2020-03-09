Dunk: All the Hilarious Memes After Lahore’s Dunk-Powered Victory

Every time Lahore Qalandars play, they make records, either setting new bests or worsts in PSL history. They were red-hot yet again last night against their arch-rivals, Karachi Kings, as they chased down a steep target thanks to Ben Dunk’s breathtaking strokeplay.

Whether Lahore Qalandars win or lose, we always get the memes. There were plenty of memes following Dunk’s masterclass (99*), which included a record-breaking 12 sixes and a lot of casual bubble-blowing.

The Australian wicket-keeper batsman has made plenty of fans with his match-winning knocks, especially because he is single-handedly carrying Lahore Qalandars. If they make it to the playoffs, they will have one man to be thankful of; Ben Dunk.

The most hilarious thing that happened yesterday was the moment when wicket-keeper, Chadwick Walton grabbed Ben Dunk by his legs in an attempt to catch the ball.

Here’s the footage that got the Twitterati going and after that, the memes didn’t stop:

BEN DUNK IS CHADWICK WALTON'S LONG-LOST BROTHER 👏 This is Walton's world and we are living in it! #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/38nJEHCLJr — Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 8, 2020

Ben Dunk is Lahori fans’ favorite player by far.

He sure did.

Mere Pass Tum Ho.

Ding Dong is getting free advertisement. They should probably make Dunk their brand ambassador.

We all are missing Fawad Rana.

One of the funniest memes around.

Karachi people are not coming slow either.

Sir wo dunk ki complain krwani thee #Dunk pic.twitter.com/q0J7hk1Rlf — Rizwan Khan (@RizwanK83412825) March 8, 2020

Gold for Khadim Rizvi fans.

When he’s unstoppable.

When my father starts beating me and I try to stop some how#dunk pic.twitter.com/STIK2oMtEt — Abu Hurraira (@AbuHurr81329138) March 8, 2020

It was quite a shock.

Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Ben Dunk has been a great entertainer this season.

An Aamir Liaqat fan.

Lahories to Ben Dunk👇 Kaash Ap mere Walid Hoty 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PfBQxmM6HU — Muhammad Bilal 🇵🇰 (@BilalSays10) March 9, 2020

Uh-oh. No comments.

Ben Dunk should announce retirement in his show because he won't be able to play after that anyhow. https://t.co/51GBHuuN2F — Saad 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22_) March 9, 2020

The only way to stop Dunk.

Chadwick Walton knew its the only way to stop Ben Dunk. pic.twitter.com/85dPcOUKxU — SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) March 8, 2020

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.