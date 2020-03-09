Dunk: All the Hilarious Memes After Lahore’s Dunk-Powered Victory

Every time Lahore Qalandars play, they make records, either setting new bests or worsts in PSL history. They were red-hot yet again last night against their arch-rivals, Karachi Kings, as they chased down a steep target thanks to Ben Dunk’s breathtaking strokeplay.
Whether Lahore Qalandars win or lose, we always get the memes. There were plenty of memes following Dunk’s masterclass (99*), which included a record-breaking 12 sixes and a lot of casual bubble-blowing.
The Australian wicket-keeper batsman has made plenty of fans with his match-winning knocks, especially because he is single-handedly carrying Lahore Qalandars. If they make it to the playoffs, they will have one man to be thankful of; Ben Dunk.
The most hilarious thing that happened yesterday was the moment when wicket-keeper, Chadwick Walton grabbed Ben Dunk by his legs in an attempt to catch the ball.
Here’s the footage that got the Twitterati going and after that, the memes didn’t stop:
BEN DUNK IS CHADWICK WALTON'S LONG-LOST BROTHER 👏
This is Walton's world and we are living in it!
— Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 8, 2020
Ben Dunk is Lahori fans’ favorite player by far.
LAHORE!
BEN DUNK has a question for you!
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 8, 2020
He sure did.
Karachi After Dunk Batting #Dunk pic.twitter.com/uygFYL7pUE
— Haris TANOLI (@HarisTANOLI12) March 9, 2020
Mere Pass Tum Ho.
Mery pass tum ho.#dunk pic.twitter.com/lZbncDryJH
— Saqib Afzal (@SaqibAf10307095) March 8, 2020
Ding Dong is getting free advertisement. They should probably make Dunk their brand ambassador.
#LQvKK #PSL2020
Ben Dunk ne khai Ding Dong bubble 😂
— سیدہ زینب شمسی (@SyedaZainab30) March 9, 2020
We all are missing Fawad Rana.
Lahore Qalandars celebrations after remarkable win over Karachi Kings…😆😆🙌
— OYLA (@oylaone) March 9, 2020
One of the funniest memes around.
Yeah to ho gaaaa😁#dunk#KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/Sq0z49ANdN
— Shakil Chaudhry (@shakilch63) March 8, 2020
Karachi people are not coming slow either.
Sir wo dunk ki complain krwani thee
— Rizwan Khan (@RizwanK83412825) March 8, 2020
Gold for Khadim Rizvi fans.
#Dunk to #LahoreQalandars ' fans#LQvKK #KKvLQ #HBLPSLV #PSLV2020 pic.twitter.com/TCChtRc2qQ
— Pehn Di Siri (@PehnDiSiri) March 8, 2020
When he’s unstoppable.
When my father starts beating me and I try to stop some how
— Abu Hurraira (@AbuHurr81329138) March 8, 2020
It was quite a shock.
Current Situation of Karachi Kings Fan 🤣
— Bari Khan Pitafi (@BariKhanWorld) March 8, 2020
Ghabrana Nahi Hai.
Lahories don't need you ShahbaZ/Nawaaz anymore
— Ammar Kashif (@KashigAmmar) March 8, 2020
Ben Dunk has been a great entertainer this season.
*Ben Dunk carrying Lahore Qalandars*
— Tweetless (@tweetlessss) March 8, 2020
An Aamir Liaqat fan.
Lahories to Ben Dunk👇
Kaash Ap mere Walid Hoty 🤣
— Muhammad Bilal 🇵🇰 (@BilalSays10) March 9, 2020
Uh-oh. No comments.
Ben Dunk should announce retirement in his show because he won't be able to play after that anyhow.
— Saad 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22_) March 9, 2020
The only way to stop Dunk.
Chadwick Walton knew its the only way to stop Ben Dunk.
— SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) March 8, 2020
Got more memes to share with us? Do so in the comments.
