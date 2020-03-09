Engro Polymer Stops all Production Activities

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited have stopped all production activities at the plant.

In a notification to the PSX, the company revealed that it has received a notice from the Environmental Protection Agency Government of Sindh in relation to the isolated incident reported on March 6, 2020.

The notice has directed the EPCL to stop all production activities at the plant and fixed a hearing on March 10, 2020.

In compliance with the notice, all the production activities are on hold at the plant.

The company also continues to facilitate all employees and staff that needed medical support post-incident. Ensuring all affected staff, the majority of which only needed mild medication attention has timely access to appropriate medical care will remain a key focus area for the company.

Moreover, the company will inform the exchange as soon as the production activities resume. Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL) had reported an isolated incident of gas leakage which occurred at the EPCL’s Plant at Port Qasim on Friday morning.