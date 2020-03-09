Huawei P40 Pro Has a 5-Camera Setup & Massive Battery [Leak]

Huawei’s P40 series, expected to rival Samsung’s S20 lineup, is getting a new member of the Huawei P40 Pro on 26th March 2020. The Chinese tech giant only recently announced the slightly toned-down members of the P40 lineup, i.e., P40 Lite and P40 Lite E.

P40 Pro is one of the most anticipated Smartphones for the first half of 2020. After the immense fame the Huawei’s P30 series received, the P40 lineup has large shoes to fill.

According to a plethora of leaks and rumors, we can expect to see the P40 Pro with the powerful camera setup. According to information released by a famous tipster, the smartphone will be equipped with as many as five camera sensors.

The leak details that the top-notch smartphone will feature

A 1/1.28” Sony IMX700 52-megapixel Hexadeca Bayer RYYB lens

A 1/1.5” Sony IMX650 40-megapixel ultrawide Cine RGGB lens

A telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

A dual prism periscope zoom lens with 10x optical zoom

A Time of Flight sensor.

As shown in the renders, the camera lens will be housed in a rectangular camera aisle along with an LED flash, color temperature sensor, and a microphone.

As far as the specifications of the smartphone are concerned, the P40 Pro is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display with QHD+ (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution, an unreal 98 percent screen-to-body ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and a massive 5500 mAh battery with support for 50W SuperCharge tech.