List of All the PSL 2020 Stats After 23 Matches

It has been an action-packed season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) it is now heading towards the business end. We have had 23 exciting matches, including some truly remarkable games and exhilarating performances from both local and international players.
Multan Sultans are sitting pretty at the top of the PSL 2020 points table with 11 points from 7 games. Thanks to their brilliant run, they have already qualified for the play-offs, leaving only three spots up for grabs.
ALSO READ
Multan Sultans Become the First Team to Qualify for Play-Offs
Lahore Qalandars have also picked up their game and Quetta Gladiators are now reeling at the bottom of the table. Here’s how the points table looks after 23 games:
|Sr. No.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1
|Multan Sultans (Q)
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|1.547
|2
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|-0.021
|3
|Islamabad United
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|0.259
|4
|Karachi Kings
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|-0.249
|5
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.053
|6
|Quetta Gladiators
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-1.052
Most Runs
The most surprising name on the list is Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan, who has been batting at number 3 or 4 this season. He has already impressed everyone with his blistering strokeplay.
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|HS
|AVE
|Luke Ronchi
|8
|8
|266
|156.47
|85*
|38.00
|Shadab Khan
|8
|8
|251
|166.22
|77
|41.83
|Ben Dunk
|5
|5
|250
|201.61
|99*
|83.33
|Colin Munro
|8
|8
|248
|147.61
|87*
|35.42
|Alex Hales
|6
|5
|239
|156.20
|80*
|59.75
Most Wickets
Mohammad Hasnain is leading the charts in terms of most wickets, followed by Imran Tahir and Mohammad Amir.
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|ECON
|AVE
|Mohammad Hasnain
|8
|8
|256
|14
|4/25
|9.14
|18.28
|Imran Tahir
|7
|6
|143
|10
|3/28
|7.42
|15.60
|Mohammad Amir
|7
|7
|204
|10
|4/25
|7.60
|20.40
|Wahab Riaz
|7
|7
|208
|9
|3/21
|8.72
|23.11
|Shaheen Afridi
|6
|6
|122
|8
|4/18
|6.86
|19.75
Most Sixes
No surprises for guessing who has hit the most number of sixes. It’s Ben Dunk and he has 23 sixes to his name including 12 and 10 in individual games. Shadab Khan’s name is also in the list:
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|6S
|BF
|Ben Dunk
|5*
|5
|23
|124
|Shadab Khan
|8
|7
|15
|151
|Colin Munro
|8
|8
|15
|168
|Ben Cutting
|6
|6
|13
|76
|Alex Hales
|6
|5
|12
|153
Highest Totals
Lahore Qalandars surprise everyone when they are at the top of their game. They have made the biggest total of 209/5 against Quetta Gladiators, thanks to Ben Dunk’s masterclass, this season.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|OPP
|RR
|INNS
|DATE
|Lahore
|209/5
|Quetta
|10.45
|1st
|03-03-2020
|Karachi
|201/4
|Peshawar
|10.05
|1st
|21-02-2020
|Multan
|199/5
|Quetta
|9.95
|1st
|29-02-2020
|Islamabad
|198/3
|Lahore
|9.90
|1st
|04-03-2020
|Islamabad
|195/5
|Peshawar
|9.75
|1st
|07-03-2020
Most Catches
Quetta’s Mohammad Nawaz has the most number of catches (7), closely followed by James Vince, Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy.
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|CT
|CT/INN
|Mohammad Nawaz
|8
|8
|7
|0.88
|James Vince
|5
|5
|6
|1.20
|Tom Banton
|6
|6
|6
|1.00
|Liam Livingstone
|7
|7
|6
|0.86
|Jason Roy
|8
|8
|6
|0.75
Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.