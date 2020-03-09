List of All the PSL 2020 Stats After 23 Matches

It has been an action-packed season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) it is now heading towards the business end. We have had 23 exciting matches, including some truly remarkable games and exhilarating performances from both local and international players.

Multan Sultans are sitting pretty at the top of the PSL 2020 points table with 11 points from 7 games. Thanks to their brilliant run, they have already qualified for the play-offs, leaving only three spots up for grabs.

Lahore Qalandars have also picked up their game and Quetta Gladiators are now reeling at the bottom of the table. Here’s how the points table looks after 23 games:

Sr. No. Team M W L N/R PT NRR 1 Multan Sultans (Q) 7 5 1 1 11 1.547 2 Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 3 1 9 -0.021 3 Islamabad United 9 3 5 1 7 0.259 4 Karachi Kings 7 3 3 1 7 -0.249 5 Lahore Qalandars 7 3 4 0 6 -0.053 6 Quetta Gladiators 8 3 5 0 6 -1.052

Only 7 group matches are left before the four teams for play-offs are finalized. Below are all the numbers you need to know after the first 23 matches.:

Most Runs

The most surprising name on the list is Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan, who has been batting at number 3 or 4 this season. He has already impressed everyone with his blistering strokeplay.

PLAYER MAT INNS RUNS SR HS AVE Luke Ronchi 8 8 266 156.47 85* 38.00 Shadab Khan 8 8 251 166.22 77 41.83 Ben Dunk 5 5 250 201.61 99* 83.33 Colin Munro 8 8 248 147.61 87* 35.42 Alex Hales 6 5 239 156.20 80* 59.75

Most Wickets

Mohammad Hasnain is leading the charts in terms of most wickets, followed by Imran Tahir and Mohammad Amir.

PLAYER MAT INNS RUNS WKTS BBI ECON AVE Mohammad Hasnain 8 8 256 14 4/25 9.14 18.28 Imran Tahir 7 6 143 10 3/28 7.42 15.60 Mohammad Amir 7 7 204 10 4/25 7.60 20.40 Wahab Riaz 7 7 208 9 3/21 8.72 23.11 Shaheen Afridi 6 6 122 8 4/18 6.86 19.75

Most Sixes

No surprises for guessing who has hit the most number of sixes. It’s Ben Dunk and he has 23 sixes to his name including 12 and 10 in individual games. Shadab Khan’s name is also in the list:

PLAYER MAT INNS 6S BF Ben Dunk 5* 5 23 124 Shadab Khan 8 7 15 151 Colin Munro 8 8 15 168 Ben Cutting 6 6 13 76 Alex Hales 6 5 12 153

Highest Totals

Lahore Qalandars surprise everyone when they are at the top of their game. They have made the biggest total of 209/5 against Quetta Gladiators, thanks to Ben Dunk’s masterclass, this season.

TEAM SCORE OPP RR INNS DATE Lahore 209/5 Quetta 10.45 1st 03-03-2020 Karachi 201/4 Peshawar 10.05 1st 21-02-2020 Multan 199/5 Quetta 9.95 1st 29-02-2020 Islamabad 198/3 Lahore 9.90 1st 04-03-2020 Islamabad 195/5 Peshawar 9.75 1st 07-03-2020

Most Catches

Quetta’s Mohammad Nawaz has the most number of catches (7), closely followed by James Vince, Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy.

PLAYER MAT INNS CT CT/INN Mohammad Nawaz 8 8 7 0.88 James Vince 5 5 6 1.20 Tom Banton 6 6 6 1.00 Liam Livingstone 7 7 6 0.86 Jason Roy 8 8 6 0.75

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.