Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) has launched an e-directory dedicated to Pakistani women on International Women’s Day (March 8th, 2020) under the name ProWomen.

Created under the leadership of Chair – Diversity & Inclusion [email protected] & COO Genetech Solutions, Ms. Shamim Rajani and in collaboration with CodeGirls, ProWomen provides access to profiles and details of incredible women who have established themselves in their work spheres and have done wonders. ProWomen provides an accessible platform where these professionals can be contacted for different opportunities and it showcases the immense talent of Pakistani women.

The directory is classified alphabetically into 24 categories ranging from Social Media Influencers to Programmers to Corporate leaders. ProWomen is a crowdsourced directory i.e. female users can simply get their profile added by using the application form on the website. One can use both basic and advanced search criteria to find the right talent for their organizations or the right speaker for their conferences.

ProWomen is a joint effort between [email protected] and CodeGirls, a fully-funded coding and business skills boot camp for girls. The platform is developed and maintained by CodeGirls graduates and is supported by Genetech Solutions.

ProWomen Website: https://www.prowomen.pk/