PSL Takes a Different Approach to Celebrate International Women’s Day [Pictures]

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) celebrated the International Women’s Day on 8th March by paying tribute to the female national cricketers while also acknowledging the efforts of women athletes such as Kiran Khan and Sara Mehboob Khan.

It was a double-header on Sunday and each franchise was led onto the field by a member of Pakistan women’s cricket team.

Diana Baig, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, and Aliya Riaz also gave a pep talk to their respective teams in the team huddle before the match. The cricketers also attended the presentation ceremonies and gave away the man of the man awards. The presentation ceremonies were also attended by a number of women from all walks of life.

Let’s have a look at some of the pictures from PCB’s women’s day celebrations:

Nida Dar – Multan Sultans

Aliya Riaz – Islamabad United

Diana Baig – Lahore Qalandars

Javeria Khan – Karachi Kings

In addition, the PCB is offering 30% discounts on VVIP, VIP and Premium tickets for women this week.

