Shoaib Akhtar Says ‘Rawalpindi Express’ Could be a New Team for PSL

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has urged people from his hometown to campaign for the addition of a new team in Pakistan Super League (PSL) called Rawalpindi Express.

Soon after his debut, Akhtar was nicknamed as ‘Rawalpindi Express’ for his fiery pace. The name of the proposed PSL team stems from the nickname of the pacer.

Akhtar’s demand for a new team comes after Shahid Afridi called for the inclusion of a FATA-based team in the coming editions of PSL.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar said:

The atmosphere in Rawalpindi during matches has been excellent and I think a team should be launched from Rawalpindi which should be named Rawalpindi Express.

The former pacer envisions a match between Islamabad United and Rawalpindi Express because of the local rivalry between the twin cities.

I think we should all campaign for this to happen because Pindi boys are famous for their attitude and the clash between Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be an exciting one. It will be great to see the Pindi boys trounce the burger boys of Islamabad.

With every edition of the PSL, the demand for adding new teams is gaining traction.

However, days before the opening ceremony of the PSL, Project Executive of the PSL, Shoaib Naveed, had denounced plans of increasing the number of teams in the next edition of the league.

At the moment, we have no plans for adding another team in the next year’s edition of the PSL. We will decide on this only after evaluating fans’ experience and commercial perspective of having additional teams.

Do you think ‘Rawalpindi Express’ should be included in the PSL? Post your thoughts in the comments.

Stay up to date with the latest news and updates with our PSL 2020 coverage.