Former Cricketer Demands Honorary Citizenship for Ben Dunk

Former Pakistan batsman, Ramiz Raja, has demanded from the Pakistani government to accord honorary citizenship to Lahore Qalandars’ hard hitting batsman, Ben Dunk.

In a YouTube video, Raja heaped praise upon Dunk for his blistering 99-run match-winning innings against Karachi Kings.

Ramiz suggested that Pakistan team will benefit from Ben Dunk’s talent if he becomes a Pakistani citizen.

Pakistan has long been missing a hard hitter like Dunk, said Ramiz.

I think the Pakistani government should give him [Ben Dunk] honorary citizenship. We should make him play for Pakistan because my wish is to see a Pakistani batsmen do similar kind of power-hitting. We haven’t seen any Pakistani batsman do this kind of hitting except for Shadab Khan this season.

Several Twitter users seem to be in agreement with the acclaimed commentator as they too have demanded the same.

BEN DUNK Should be rewarded with the citizenship of Lahore 😂#PSL #LQ🏆 — Anas Alvi (@AnasAlvi98) March 9, 2020

When will Rana Fawad start lobbying for Ben Dunk’s citizenship? #LQvsKK #PSL2020 — Sufiyan Maqsood (@IamSufiyanM) March 8, 2020

A referendum in Lahore right now could very well unanimously offer Ben Dunk a Pakistani citizenship but perhaps also nominate him Chief Minister Punjab !!! — Naveid Siddiqui (@SiddiquiNaveid) March 8, 2020

Lahore Qalandars have reportedly filed a request for Ben Dunk's honorary citizenship of Pakistan #LQvsKK #KKvLQ — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) March 8, 2020

Do you think the Pakistani government should heed Ramiz’s demand?