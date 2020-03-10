Govt to Complete Imported Car Verification Within 3 Days

The government in a bid to help facilitate the people and curb processing delays has issued various orders including the issuance of verification certification of vehicles that have been imported within 3 working days of the letter being issued by the Motor Registering Authority (MRA).

As per the information available, the procedure for issuance of verification reports on imported cars takes 6-9 months. A special desk has been set up at Karachi West Customs Collectorate which will receive applications from MRAs from all provinces and deliver them on time. A verification Appraising Officer has been empowered to continue processing the application complete with credentials on the same day after the Dal Receipt Officer (DRO) sends it to them.

The vehicles imported under the WeBOC system can also be validated by the relevant excise officer because they can access the online record. Although, cars brought in under the one-customs system can only be validated from Karachi customs and the cars cleared under this will have the following particulars:

Importer name & address

Name of clearing agent and address along with CHAL No.

Machine / GD No.

Cash No.

Description of the vehicle with H.S code

Bill of lading No.& date

Chassis No.

Amount of duty and taxes of deposited at the time of import

The aforementioned information will be gathered from the system and will have time-stamps indicating the timing of the retrieval of information. The Principle Appraiser will validate the information, countersign and stamp the document.

The notification indicated that the directives will be implemented effective immediately.

