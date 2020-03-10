Haider Ali Becomes the Youngest Player to Score a Fifty in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi’s top-order batsman, Haider Ali, has created history by becoming the youngest batsman to register a PSL half-century. The right-handed batsman did it in just 31 balls against Lahore Qalandars earlier today.
The emerging category player is only 19 years old and recently represented the Pakistan Under-19 team in the Cricket World Cup earlier this year.
He hit 4 sixes and as many fours to bring finish with 69 runs off just 43 balls. The youngster is being hailed as a future star and he has already proved to be an asset for Peshawar Zalmi thanks to his blistering strokeplay.
SIX! 13.4 – H Rauf to H Ali
Watch ball by ball highlights at:https://t.co/HsC9n19mij
Play & win cash prizes: https://t.co/fPdko1UKNX#HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #YellowStorm #PZvLQ@_cricingif pic.twitter.com/9fZLFfRplS
— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 10, 2020
A number of youngsters have graduated from the PSL to represent the national side and cricket experts are touting him to be the next all-format member of Pakistan cricket team.