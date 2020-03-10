Motorola’s Edge+ Flagship Will Come With a 108 MP Camera

The Lenovo-owned Motorola has not released a solid flagship in years now, but this will change soon with the upcoming Motorola Edge+. The flagship was announced in December by the company’s President Sergio Buniac. Motorola has done a good job keeping leaks and rumors at bay; thus, we don’t know much about the smartphone. However, a recent leak by the famous @TechDroider confirms that the Moto Edge+ will be the first Moto with a 108MP sensor.

Last week, some renders of the upcoming smartphone were leaked. These renders confirmed the presence of a triple sensor rear camera. According to the @TechDroider, the smartphone will feature a 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP camera configuration. The selfie camera, on the other hand, will be a 25 MP camera.

The 108 MP lens is made by Samsung. However, we are unsure whether the sensor is the Tetracell version that Xiaomi uses or the Nonacell one. It is more likely that Edge+ will come with the Tetracell version since the Nano cell 108 MP sensor is exclusive to Galaxy S20 Ultra for now.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the smartphone is expected to come with Snapdragon 865 chipset at the helm. It will most probably feature a 6.67” 90Hz display, “stock-like” Android, a huge 5,170mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.