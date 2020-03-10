Pakistan Buys 12,000 Coronavirus Detection Kits from China Worth $2,000 Each

Pakistan has imported 12,000 coronavirus testing kits from China that have arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The government of Pakistan has paid $2,000 for each of these kits.

Each of the kits can be used to test 1000 samples. That means that Pakistan currently has the equipment to test over 12 million people but the government has had to bear expenses of over $24 million.

The development has come hours after the health ministry confirmed nine more cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total tally to 16.

The country was previously was using the detection kits gifted by Japan to detect the novel coronavirus. Around 1000 kits had been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in mid-January.

The consignment from China also includes an aid of 50-tons of pesticides and 15 spray machines to control the locust attacks.

The aid to fight locust swarms came after a Chinese delegation visited the country and announced every possible support in this regard.

A Chinese experts’ group surveyed Tharparkar to estimate the extent of destruction to crops caused by the locust attacks.

Talking to media there, the delegation had promised to provide possible assistance to Pakistan’s Plant Protection Department to eradicate the crop-eating insects.

Moreover, the country will also provide drones to monitor the movement of locust swarms across the country.