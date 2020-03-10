Pakistan Reports 9 New Coronavirus Cases in Less than 24 Hours

Pakistan has reported 9 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 16.

State Minister of Health of Pakistan, Dr. Zafar Mirza, broke the news on Twitter.

240/ I can confirm 9 new cases of #COVID19 in Karachi. All these cases are contacts of an already confirmed case. Further contacts are being traced and tested. This makes a total of 16 cases in Pakistan. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 9, 2020

ALSO READ

Several Athletes Are Coming to Pakistan From Coronavirus Affected Countries

Unfortunately, all of the 9 new Coronavirus cases are close contacts of an already confirmed case. The government is now trying to locate anyone else who has come into contact with these people and test them for the virus.

All patients have been transferred to isolation wards and other contacts of the family are being traced, Dr. Mirza confirmed.

Following the confirmation of new cases, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has ordered all public and private hospitals to share the details of all patients exhibiting pneumonia symptoms with the health ministry to contain the virus from spreading further.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Pakistan was reported on 26th February. Out of 16 confirmed cases of the disease, 13 have been reported in Karachi.