PCB to Install Roof and Seats at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Following a huge turnout by the cricket fans in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, they are in for great news.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approved the up-gradation of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Under the project, new seats will be installed, especially in the economy enclosures such as Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Arafat, etc.

Like Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and National Stadium Karachi, a roof will also be constructed at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to provide shade for the fans. The decision to allocated more funds for Phase-III of the stadium’s up-gradation has already been taken and with top-flight cricket returning to the country, it is hoped that the renovation process will be completed soon.

The cricket season in Pakistan starts in September-October and continues till March-April. Having successfully hosted 8 PSL matches this season with an almost full house in all the games, Pindi fans will be hoping to get more games next year. Not just this, the cricket lovers are hoping for more international games at the venue.

