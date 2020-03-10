Match 24: Lahore Qalandars Back in Action, This Time Against Peshawar Zalmi

After a day’s break, Lahore Qalandars are back in action at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and they will be taking on Peshawar Zalmi. It’s their 8th match and if they can get another win, it would make things very interesting in terms of the qualification scenarios.

Peshawar, on the other hand, can seal play-offs qualification if they win tonight. It is going to be an absolute thriller if Lahore batsmen can take some responsibility to lift some weight off Ben Dunk’s shoulders.

Match Details

Date Tuesday, 10th February 2020 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Head-to-Head

Lahore Qalandars will be hoping to improve their record against former champions as they have won only one game out of the 9 matches they have played so far.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (C), Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (WK), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Irshad, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain

Peshawar Zalmi:

Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (WK), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (C), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah

Players to Lookout For

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akhtar’s contribution in the last match was not lauded as much as it deserved, however, he played a crucial role in the win alongside Ben Dunk.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Tom Banton is a big match player and he will have to prove it tonight.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.