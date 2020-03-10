PTCL Celebrates International Women’s Day Across Pakistan

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) organized a series of events across Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Karachi.

The events promoted the international theme #EachforEqual stressing that an equal world is an enabled world.

The event that took place at the PTCL Academy in Islamabad featured inspiring stories of PTCL women, along with distinguished guest speakers that included the likes of Kishwar Naheed – an eminent Urdu poet & educationist, Andleeb Abbas – MNA, and Maha Wajahat Khan – founder of Maha’s Photography.

The discussion enlightened the participants on how to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve the workplace, and celebrate women’s achievements.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said:

Propelled by an increasing need for change, PTCL has been evolving to encompass diversity and women empowerment to end workplace bias by reinforcing #EachForEqual. PTCL has been diligently pursuing and promoting gender equality through balanced workplace integration and empowerment of women. With the company’s reach in both rural and urban areas, we provide ample opportunity to transform this momentum into action where they realize their full potential.

The guest speakers shared their success stories and how they overcame challenges throughout their professional careers. Kishwar Naheed shared her views on the role of women to build modern societies and subsequent issues that they face in today’s contemporary world.

Andleeb Abbas shared her initial struggle and path to a successful career against all odds. Maha Wahajat Khan shared her journey in the creative field and how other aspiring women photographers can increase their visibility and outreach on digital mediums.

To recognize and celebrate women in PTCL, a special campaign was also successfully launched across the nation where women were encouraged to share their inspiring stories. Women across the organization participated and shared their motivating success stories also attributing PTCL’s role in facilitating them.

To provide an enabling work environment, PTCL took initiatives to enable women including daycare, dedicated parking spacaes, and work from home facilities, among others. PTCL provides an equal opportunity and prospects for career growth across the country.