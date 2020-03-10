South African Commentator Says PSL Experience is the Best Ever in the World

Posted 57 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

South African commentator, Kass Naidoo, who is on her first trip to Pakistan, is in love with the PSL. Passionate cricket fans coming in huge numbers to watch PSL matches in Rawalpindi and other cities have impressed her the most.

During the commentary, she expressed her excitement to be in the country, saying that PSL offers the best commentating experience anywhere in the world.

Naidoo is making her PSL debut this season and with the entire league being held in Pakistan for the first time, the atmosphere in the grounds is truly electric.

The South African has been associated with broadcasting since 2003 and has covered international games as well as the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

She has also shared her experience in the country through her blog post titled ‘Khoobsurat Pakistan‘.

