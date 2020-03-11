Another World-Class English Commentator Joins PSL

After Alan Wilkins, there has been another great addition to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Famous English commentator, Michael Atherton, has joined the PSL and he will be in Pakistan for a limited time before he heads to Sri Lanka.

Atherton, who is known for his spot-on analysis and an iconic voice, landed in Pakistan on Tuesday to film for a documentary for Sky.

ALSO READ

PSL 2020 Commentators and Presenters Announced

PSL’s official Twitter handle shared the news with the fans earlier today:

Atherton, who is a former England player, is making his PSL debut and is one of the most loved cricket commentators in the world alongside Nasser Hussain and Ian Smith.

It remains to be seen whether we will be able to hear him commentate today as chances of play look bleak due to inclement weather in Lahore.