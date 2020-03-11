Apple Cancels iPhone 9 & iPad Pro Launch Event

Apple has been planning to announce several major devices at its upcoming event including the affordable iPhone 2 SE, a new generation of the Pro line of iPads, and a handful of other devices. Unfortunately, none of these announcements will take place anytime soon as the event has been canceled in fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes as a result of the Santa Clara County temporarily banning mass gatherings in the area due to the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the region.

Apple has reportedly considered changing locations or hosting an online-only event, but it is still unclear what the future holds. It is also uncertain whether the devices will be launched in the coming weeks or not.

Reports claim that the outbreak has also effected the iPhone 2 SE’s production and supply which could push back the device’s launch to June or delay it even further depending on the situation.

Additionally, rumors claim that the outbreak will also delay all iPhone 12 models and could push the usual September launch to November.

As mentioned before, there is no official news on how Apple is planning to reschedule, but we will update this space as soon as more is revealed.