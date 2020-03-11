You Can Now Pay Traffic E-Challans Using Internet Banking

Recently, there was news that the Islamabad Traffic Police was introducing the option to pay traffic violation tickets online and now this option is available in Punjab.

The public can now pay E-challans through Bank Alfalah’s internet banking.

As per the details available, this option has been introduced by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). Now, people can use this option and pay their fines on the spot by following the steps listed below:

Log on to Bank Alfalah Internet Banking

Click on the ‘Services’ tab and go to the ‘Payments’ section

In this section, go to ‘Others’ and click GOPB

By entering your details here, e-challan payment can be made conveniently

It is important to point out that this option is only available in Punjab for now. This option will help facilitate the general public as they won’t have to stand in line at the bank or run from post to post to get their license back. This will also help reduce the burden on the system.

