Breaking: PAF Fighter Jet Crashes in Islamabad [Video]

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jet has crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad. The aircraft was reportedly an F-16 fighter jet, claim eyewitnesses. It was engaged in aerobatic rehearsals ahead of Pakistan Day.

As per eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at around 11 am on Wednesday morning. Rescue teams have already reached the scene while police have cordoned off the area. Army helicopters are hovering near the crash zone as well.

Twitter is rife with raw footage of the incident. A huge amount of smoke can be seen in the videos available on Twitter. Another video shows the pilot was near the residential area when it lost control. But, he steered the aircraft away from any buildings just before the crash.

PAF spokesperson has issued an official statement on the matter;

Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad during the rehearsals of 23rd March parade. Rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.

Footage of F-16 crash today in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/9avtyqdOhz — Azhar Laghari (@AzharAliLeghari) March 11, 2020

JUST IN #BREAKING

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed in #Islamabad

Sources Claimed pic.twitter.com/Hlh2Q9v6TN — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) March 11, 2020

People present on the scene said that they saw an F-16 crashing near the Parade Ground in Shakarparian, adding that they did not see a pilot ejecting. PAF has also not issued a statement regarding the pilots. According to initial reports, WC Noman Akram, OC 9 Squadron embraced martyrdom in the accident.

JUST IN #BREAKING

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed in #Islamabad

Sources Claimed pic.twitter.com/Hlh2Q9v6TN — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) March 11, 2020

OH MY GOD I JUST SAW AN F16 crash and blow up IN FRONT OF ME #islamabad pic.twitter.com/GaC7ANHmE8 — Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan (@Assadk) March 11, 2020

It is a developing story, will be updated accordingly.