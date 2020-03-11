Breaking: PAF Fighter Jet Crashes in Islamabad [Video]

Posted 2 hours ago by Raza Rizvi

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jet has crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad. The aircraft was reportedly an F-16 fighter jet, claim eyewitnesses. It was engaged in aerobatic rehearsals ahead of Pakistan Day.

As per eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at around 11 am on Wednesday morning. Rescue teams have already reached the scene while police have cordoned off the area. Army helicopters are hovering near the crash zone as well.

Twitter is rife with raw footage of the incident. A huge amount of smoke can be seen in the videos available on Twitter. Another video shows the pilot was near the residential area when it lost control. But, he steered the aircraft away from any buildings just before the crash.

PAF spokesperson has issued an official statement on the matter;

Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad during the rehearsals of 23rd March parade. Rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.

People present on the scene said that they saw an F-16 crashing near the Parade Ground in Shakarparian, adding that they did not see a pilot ejecting. PAF has also not issued a statement regarding the pilots. According to initial reports, WC Noman Akram, OC 9 Squadron embraced martyrdom in the accident.

It is a developing story, will be updated accordingly.

